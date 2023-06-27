Home / Economy / News / Delhi govt sets up GST registration cell to boost revenue collection

Delhi govt sets up GST registration cell to boost revenue collection

The Delhi government has set up a centralised GST registration cell Sewa Kendra to improve the registration process, combat tax evasion and boost revenue, said an official statement on Tuesday

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 10:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi government has set up a centralised GST registration cell Sewa Kendra to improve the registration process, combat tax evasion and boost revenue, said an official statement on Tuesday.

Setting up of the Sewa 'Kendra' marks a significant milestone in the journey towards improving the GST registration process, Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

"Under the able leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, it is a testament to the Delhi government's commitment to promoting transparency, curbing tax evasion and optimising revenue collection," the minister said.

The Trade and Taxes Department of the Delhi government has taken a significant step towards improving the GST registration process with the establishment of the centralised GST registration cell. This new initiative aims to streamline the registration process, minimise deemed registrations, and combat tax evasion, thereby safeguarding government revenue, the statement read.

The primary objective of the cell is to enhance efficiency by reducing the burden on ward officials, who were previously responsible for scrutinising each application for GSTIN registration.

With the introduction of the Seva Kendra, ward officials will have more time to focus on crucial GST-related tasks, including revenue collection, compliance monitoring, return scrutiny, audits, assessments, and appeals, it said.

Previously, ward officers were inundated with the task of meticulously examining every registration application. This exhaustive process often consumed a substantial amount of their time, leaving little room for other important responsibilities such as compliance monitoring, appeals and audits, the statement said.

The centralised cell will receive and process new GST registration applications, ensuring greater efficiency and effectiveness. Moreover, the department has implemented standard operating procedures (SOPs) to further enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the GST registration process, it added.

Also Read

GST spurts fiscal equality: tax-GSDP ratio higher in poorer states

GST evasion of Rs 30,000 crore using stolen IDs across 16 states uncovered

GST collection hits an all-time high of Rs 1.87 trillion in April

Centre to come up with pre-filled GST return forms by year-end: Report

Adipurush box office collection falls on day 5, total approaches Rs 400 cr

States borrowing cost rises 4 basis points to 7.4%, says Icra Ratings

Income tax department keeps tolerance range intact for transfer pricing

India's current account deficit widens to 2% of GDP in FY23: RBI data

Footfall at India's top monuments still a far cry from pre-pandemic peak

Very optimistic about FTA with India, says UK Investment Minister

Topics :DelhiRevenue collectionGST

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 10:43 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story