Delhi govt sets up GST registration cell to boost revenue collection

The Delhi government has set up a centralised GST registration cell Sewa Kendra to improve the registration process, combat tax evasion and boost revenue, said an official statement on Tuesday.

Setting up of the Sewa 'Kendra' marks a significant milestone in the journey towards improving the GST registration process, Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

"Under the able leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, it is a testament to the Delhi government's commitment to promoting transparency, curbing tax evasion and optimising revenue collection," the minister said.

The Trade and Taxes Department of the Delhi government has taken a significant step towards improving the GST registration process with the establishment of the centralised GST registration cell. This new initiative aims to streamline the registration process, minimise deemed registrations, and combat tax evasion, thereby safeguarding government revenue, the statement read.

The primary objective of the cell is to enhance efficiency by reducing the burden on ward officials, who were previously responsible for scrutinising each application for GSTIN registration.

With the introduction of the Seva Kendra, ward officials will have more time to focus on crucial GST-related tasks, including revenue collection, compliance monitoring, return scrutiny, audits, assessments, and appeals, it said.

Previously, ward officers were inundated with the task of meticulously examining every registration application. This exhaustive process often consumed a substantial amount of their time, leaving little room for other important responsibilities such as compliance monitoring, appeals and audits, the statement said.

The centralised cell will receive and process new GST registration applications, ensuring greater efficiency and effectiveness. Moreover, the department has implemented standard operating procedures (SOPs) to further enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the GST registration process, it added.