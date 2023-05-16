Centre to come up with new drug export policy after concerns around quality

All drug samples made in India will undergo quality checks prior to shipping, the report added. According to ministry sources, this new policy is being discussed by the Union health ministry and the Department of Pharmaceuticals. Suggestions were also sought from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) regarding this.

The health ministry is considering implementing a new system for drug exports in light of reports that subpar Indian medications have resulted in health issues and even fatalities in nations like US, The Gambia, and Uzbekistan, a report by NDTV said.