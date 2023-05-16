Home / Economy / News / Himachal to invest 50% equity in ethanol project at Una: CM Sukhu

He directed the district administration to start land acquisition for the approach road from Bhanjal within 10 days

Press Trust of India Shimla
The Himachal Pradesh government will invest 50 per cent equity in an ethanol plant to be established at Jeetpur Behri in Una district by HPCL at a cost of Rs 500 crore, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said.

Full cooperation would be extended to Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd(HPCL) for setting up the 30-acre plant, a statement quoted him as saying on Tuesday.

He directed the district administration to start land acquisition for the approach road from Bhanjal within 10 days.

The chief minister also directed the district administration to provide an additional 20-acre land for the plant on the request of the company.

Sukhu said the plant would provide employment and self employment opportunities to the local people and farmers from Kangra, Hamirpur and Bilaspur. Neighbouring districts of Punjab would also benefit from the grain-based ethanol plant.

The company has assured that it will take the chief minister's proposal to the board of directors.

