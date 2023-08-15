Home / Economy / News / Centre to launch scheme for those who want to own house in cities: PM Modi

Centre to launch scheme for those who want to own house in cities: PM Modi

Addressing the nation on the 77th Independence Day, Modi said his government will soon launch the scheme for middle-class families living in cities but do not own a house

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: ANI Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 10:16 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the government will soon launch a scheme to provide relief in bank loans to those dreaming of their own house in cities.

Addressing the nation on the 77th Independence Day, Modi said his government will soon launch the scheme for middle-class families living in cities but do not own a house.

The prime minister launched the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban (PMAY-U) -- a flagship Mission of the Central government -- on June 25, 2015.

The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has been implementing the PMAY-U scheme.

According to the ministry, around 1.18 crore houses have been sanctioned under PMAY (Urban) till July 31 this year, out of which 76.02 lakh have been delivered to the beneficiaries.

Also Read

Independence Day 2023: The day India gained independence from the British

Opposition's no-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

Yuva shakti to Manipur: Here's what PM Modi said during his I-Day speech

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

Global slowdown, protectionism start affecting services exports from India

China's economic slowdown a 'risk factor' for US Economy: Janet Yellen

Strong dollar drags gold to over 1-month low after mixed US inflation data

Dollar hits highest in more than a month on China economy concerns

Oil dips further on China's economic recovery worries, strong dollar

Topics :Narendra ModiIndependence DayIndia Prime MinisterNarendra Modi speech

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 cr

ITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: 20 Best quotes, wishes and messages

IRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specs

Reliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflation

President Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday

Next Story