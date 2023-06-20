Home / Economy / News / Karnataka to develop world-class tree park in Bengaluru on NGEF premises

Karnataka to develop world-class tree park in Bengaluru on NGEF premises

A world-class tree park will be developed on the NGEF premises in Bengaluru at an estimated cost of Rs 30 cr by retaining the existing greenery as it is

IANS Bengaluru
Karnataka to develop world-class tree park in Bengaluru on NGEF premises

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 5:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A world-class tree park will be developed on the NGEF premises in Bengaluru at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore by retaining the existing greenery as it is, Medium and Large Scale Industries Minister M.B. Patil said on Tuesday.

He was speaking after watching a presentation on the development of the proposed tree park while chairing the preliminary meeting convened on this count.

The final decision will be taken soon after discussing the matter with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Patil said.

Out of the total 105 acres of land, 70 acres are covered by dense greenery where various species of trees exist. Apart from this, out of the five industrial sheds which exist, one is in dilapidated condition. The four industrial sheds which are in good condition will also be retained without making any changes, he said.

The tree park will be developed in two phases. In phase 1A, works worth Rs 11 crore will be taken up, and in phase 1B, works worth Rs 15 crore are being planned, Patil said.

Works in Phase 2 will be taken up after the completion of Phase 1A and Phase 1B, he said.

Phase 1A comprises the works of an entrance gate, entrance plaza, sculpture court, toilet block, walkway, food court, waterfront, and elevated walkway. In phase 1B, an elevated walkway, child play area, outdoor gym, pet area, food court, waterfront, watch tower, and a toilet block will be developed.

Phase 2 will see the construction of an innovation hub, cultural hub, nursery, sports hub, food court, and multipurpose theatre.

The development will also include setting up of readymade work-space along with wi-fi facility, he said.

"The eastern part of the city has been witnessing rapid growth in recent years. There is a need to protect the lung space for the people of that part," Patil said.

--IANS

mka/arm

Also Read

K'taka: Sidda keeps finance, DKS gets irrigation, Bengaluru development

Third gender denoted as a 'caste' in Bihar's recent caste-based survey

Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar to be sworn in as Karnataka CM, Dy CM today

Siddaramaiah will be CM for 5 yrs: Patil as power tussle in K'taka begins

Cheap, not part of K'taka politics: CM Bommai on Siddaramaiah's remarks

PM Modi's US visit: India's entry into critical mineral alliance on table

Surplus liquidity falls to lowest in 2 months due to advance tax outflows

Cement prices likely to drop by 1-3% despite healthy demand: Crisil

MCA plans to further intensify crackdown on shell companies: Report

Compromise with wilful defaulters to help banks recover dues much faster

Topics :Karnataka

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 6:18 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story