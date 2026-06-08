Chatroom: Clarifications on MTT, Incoterm, self-sealing, authorisations

A - No. The CBIC Circular No. 26/2017-Customs requires the exporter to inform the jurisdictional Customs officer of the premises, factory, warehouse or any other place, where stuffing will be carried out. It also requires inspection of premises, and permission for self-sealing at the approved premises. The permission will be valid across Customs stations, but for any new stuffing location, you must obtain fresh permission or get the premises included in your existing permission. Q - We have our registered office and head office at Mumbai. Can we let our three manufacturing plants in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan deal with their jurisdictional authorities for all their advance/EPCG authorisation matters?