Irdai, to fix that problem, relaxed from this January the FRN rule for leading global reinsurance companies. For doing business with them, domestic insurance companies can consider the FRN as auto-renewed. The regulator held that this is necessary since global companies “play a significant role in the reinsurance market in providing reinsurance support/capacity to the Insurers”. Chinese reinsurance companies do not qualify for the relaxation and their FRN will continue being approved by the regulator and Indian government departments. As global companies are auto-renewed, it was expected that the FRN for all reinsurers will be issued within Financial Year 2022-23 (FY23) that ended on March 31.

It is like this. Irdai issues every year a file reference number (FRN) for all reinsurance companies planning to pick up business from Indian insurers. FRN makes it obligatory for reinsurance companies to formally identify themselves with Indian insurance companies to solicit business. While the bulk of the reinsurance business is placed from January to March, often the FRN arrives for many reinsurers after the financial year is over.