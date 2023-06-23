Chhattisgarh government's high-tech millet push to double productivity



Aiming to promote millet cultivation, the government has initiated the Millet Mission, facilitated by the Chhattisgarh State Minor Forest Produce Federation, to provide training to farmers, ensure the availability of high-quality seeds, and enhance productivity. The Chhattisgarh government will promote hi-tech millet farming in 14 districts to double the productivity of the coarse grains in the state.



The objective is to double millet productivity to 9 quintals per acre from 4.5 quintals now, the spokesperson said, adding that Chhattisgarh was emerging as a ‘Millet Hub’ in the country. “Fourteen of 33 districts have entered into a tripartite pact with the Hyderabad-based Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR) that will assist with technicalities,” a state government spokesperson said.



Millet procurement by the Chhattisgarh State Minor Forest Produce (Trading & Development) Co-operative Federation increased to 13,050 tonnes (worth Rs 39.60 crore) in 2022–23 from 5,273 tonnes (worth Rs 16.03 crore) in 2021–22. The state has received the ‘Poshak Anaj Award 2022’ for its efforts in promoting millet cultivation. There has been a surge in the cultivation of kodo, kutki, and ragi crops thanks to the state’s efforts to encourage millet cultivation, the spokesperson said.



The Bhupesh Baghel government has fixed the support price for kodo-kutki at Rs 3,000 per quintal, while that for ragi has been set at Rs 3,377 per quintal. In the previous season, farmers sold 34,298 quintals of millets worth Rs 10.45 crore at the support price. The state has now set a target to increase the area under millet cultivation from 96,000 hectares to 160,000 hectares during the current kharif year. Chhattisgarh stands as the sole state in the country where the purchase of kodo, kutki, and ragi is facilitated at support prices, along with their value addition.