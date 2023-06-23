Govt likely to cut import duty if needed to cool down wheat prices



He said the FCI had a stock of 8.7 million tonnes (mt) of wheat and 29.2 mt of rice after meeting all the requirements of the public distribution system and other schemes to intervene in the market as and when required to cool down retail prices. The government will not hesitate about using all the options, including reducing import duties, to bring down retail wheat prices, Food Corporation of India Chairman Ashok Meena said on Friday.



“We intend to monitor the retail price of wheat and rice closely and are also opening the portal for disclosure of cereal stocks held by traders. Open market sale will continue till the retail price of wheat and rice are not brought under control,” Meena said. The maximum intervention that the FCI has undertaken through open market sales in the past few years hasn’t been more than 7 mt in a fiscal year.



Last week, it imposed a stock holding limit on the commodity and decided to liquidate 1.5 mt of wheat from its inventory to cool down the prices. India currently imposes around 40 per cent import duty on wheat.



Detailing the process through which the wheat will be liquidated for small processors and traders, Meena said those who had goods and services tax (GST) numbers would only be eligible to participate in the e-auction starting Saturday. The measures, however, haven’t had a big impact so far as prices have remained high.



In the first e-auction, around 400,000 tonnes of wheat is being offered from 457 depots and all the 2,093 empaneled buyers can take part in the bidding. This will ensure that buyers from outside a state don’t participate in the e-auction and retail price in that region comes down.



The bid size has also been kept smaller at 10-100 tonnes as against 3,000 tonnes in the last open market sale to ensure that small flour millers come to the auction. Apart from GST numbers, buyers have to produce genuine FSSAI licences to ensure that actual users bid for the wheat.