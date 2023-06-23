Rs 31,000-crore govt bond auction sees firm demand on short covering

The government offered to sell Rs 7,000 crore of the 7.17 per cent, 2030 bond, Rs 12,000 crore of the 7.41 per cent, 2036 bond, and Rs 12,000 crore of the 7.25 per cent, 2063 bond at the auction.

Typically, traders place short bets ahead of weekly fresh bond supply to cover at auctions.