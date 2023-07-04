China's curbs on critical metals a hurdle in India's chip road map

Germanium is formed as a by-product of zinc and sulfide ores. Significant amounts of germanium are contained also in ash and flue dust generated in the combustion of certain coals for power generation. Germanium is used in the value chain of information and communications, clear technology, and advanced manufacturing. It is also used in optical fibres, satellites, solar cells along with cameras, microscope lens, infrared night vision systems, and as polymerisation catalyst.

Gallium and germanium are metals not found naturally. They are formed, usually as by-products of refineries of other metals. Gallium is a by-product of processing bauxite and zinc ores and is used in information and communications industries for semiconductors, integrated circuits, and LEDs. It is also used in electronic circuits, specialised thermometers, barometric sensors, solar panels, blu-ray technology, and pharmaceuticals.