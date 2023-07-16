Home / Economy / News / China, Vietnam's share in India's steel import basket rises during Jun 2023

China, Vietnam's share in India's steel import basket rises during Jun 2023

In June 2023, the import from China contributed 37.1 per cent and Vietnam's share was 4.8 per cent in India's steel import basket

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2023 | 4:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The share of countries like China and Vietnam in India's 4.84 LMT steel import basket during June 2023 has increased on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, according to official data.

At 4.84 lakh metric tonne (LMT), India's overall steel import registered a 5.9 per cent increase on a month-on-month (m-o-m) basis and 7.6 per cent over June 2022, the Ministry of Steel said.

"Share of China, Japan, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Nepal and the USA increased in total steel imports of India in June '23 as compared to June 22...," it said.

In June 2022, the import from China was 26.1 per cent and Vietnam was 1 per cent.

However, in June 2023, the import from China contributed 37.1 per cent and Vietnam's share was 4.8 per cent in India's steel import basket.

The development assumes significance as India has set an ambitious target to increase its steel making capacity to 300 million tonnes and Indian players eyeing for a significant share in the global steel markets.

While India's export of finished steel fell to 5.02 LMT in June, posting a fall of 27.6 per cent over May 2023, and 21.3 per cent over June 2022.

The share of the UK, Mexico, Russia, Italy, Portugal and Nepal in India's steel exports basket increased in June 2023, the data showed.

On prices of iron ore, it said that the prices of the steel making raw material were at Rs 3,900/tonne in June, unchanged from its May 2023 level.

Also Read

Vietnam Airline to connect Mumbai with Ho Chi Minh City from May 20

NIMAS cycling expedition connects people across 6 ASEAN countries

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal's visit to India strengthens age-old bonds

Nepal plane crash: Death toll rises to 70; handover of bodies begins

Nepal, China to resume two-way trade via key border points from today

India's outward FDI nosedives in H12023 on grim global growth prospects

Govt procures 20% more onion at 300k tonnes for buffer stock this year

RBI, Central Bank of UAE sign two MoUs for trade in local currencies

Intense drafting sessions to culture tourism, G20 Sherpa track packs it all

India raises windfall tax on crude oil to Rs 1,600 per tonne from July 15

Topics :Steel importsChinaVietnam

First Published: Jul 16 2023 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story