Home / Economy / News / CMFRI to strengthen sustainable harvest of selected trawl fishery in Kerala

CMFRI to strengthen sustainable harvest of selected trawl fishery in Kerala

In major attempt to boost seafood export, ICAR-CMFRI will provide technical support for strengthening the sustainable harvest of 11 selected shrimp and trawl fishery resources in Kerala

IANS Kochi
CMFRI to strengthen sustainable harvest of selected trawl fishery in Kerala

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 1:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a major attempt to boost seafood export from India, the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) will provide technical support for strengthening the sustainable harvest of 11 selected shrimp and cephalopod trawl fishery resources in Kerala.

The request to CMFRI for this came from the Seafood Exporters Association of India (SEAI), and an MoU was signed to this effect on Monday between the two.

Consequent to this, CMFRI will carry out a consultancy research project aimed at assessing the stock health and fishery performance of 'kiddi' (karikadi) shrimp, flower tail (poovalan) shrimp, red ring deep sea shrimp, nylon shrimp, deep sea non-penaid shrimp, squid, cuttlefish, octopus, ribbon fish and two species of threadfin breams.

CMFRI Director A. Gopalakrishnan said that with seafood consumers globally shifting towards making informed, healthy and sustainable choices, it becomes critical that seafood originates from sustainable fisheries.

"Improved management programmes will enable the marine fisheries sector to gain increased access to seafood markets worldwide," said Gopalakrishnan.

The project will focus on the application of appropriate models tailored to the life-history patterns of the selected species, and the strengthening of the existing database.

--IANS

sg/arm

Also Read

India's seafood exports to reach all-time high of $8 bn despite hurdles

Centre aims at almost doubling seafood exports to $14 billion by 2025

Centre, probe agencies not going for big fish of global drug syndicates: SC

Project worth Rs 176 crore approved to boost fish production across J-K

Water, livelihoods dry up for fish farmers of East Kolkata Wetlands

Rs 2,000 note withdrawal can boost growth by pushing consumption: Report

Over Rs 24 crore set aside to boost religious tourism in Rajasthan

Govt starts interministerial discussions on the upcoming IBC Amendment Bill

CNG vehicles gear up for a long ride with regulated prices, strong demand

UK's duty benefit scheme withdrawal may impact Indian goods' exporters

Topics :Seafood exportsseafoodfish

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 1:54 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story