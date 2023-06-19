Over Rs 24 crore set aside to boost religious tourism in Rajasthan



Chief minister Ashok Gehlot has already approved a financial proposal to promote religious tourism at places like Nagaur, Jaisalmer, Alwar, Bikaner, Rajsamand and Kota. The Rajasthan government will spend over Rs. 24 crore to promote religious tourism and develop various infrastructure facilities for pilgrims at such places.



Besides, the chief minister has given Rs. 1.5 crore for development works at the historic religious tourist place Shri Kale Dungar Rai Mandir complex located in Jaisalmer. Giving details, an official of the tourism department said that a sum of over Rs. 3 crore has been given for Butati in Nagaur district. Also, around Rs. 1.65 crore has been given to Ghatveshwar Mahadev Temple, and over Rs. 1.6 crore to Harmal Das Ji Maharaj Temple, among others.



Besides, renovation and upgradation works of various tourist spots will be undertaken. Gehlot has approved development work worth around Rs. 10 crore. Gehlot has also approved a financial proposal of over Rs. 4 crore for the development work of Mataji Temple and Ganga Mata Temple, Talvriksha, located at Bansur Fort, in the Alwar district.



The state government plans to spend around Rs. 100 crore in this financial year for developing religious sites. In this, over Rs. 3.8 crore is for Shree Thakur Ji Mandir Dhipri in Kota, over Rs. 2.4 crore for the ancient Shiva temple at Pipalda, and Rs. 1.45 crore for the ancient Charbhuja temple at Sinhad in Rajsamand, among others.

These religious sites attract a large number of pilgrims every year and the state government is committed to providing better facilities to them, the official said.

