Coalition govt, cap goods order book: Trend to continue, pace to differ

Helped largely by the central government’s capital-expenditure push of Rs 10 trillion and more than Rs 11 trillion in two successive Budgets, the country’s engineering and capital goods sector ended last financial year with orders of more than Rs 8.9 trillion.

The sector comprises L&T and 12 other companies in the same segment. This has grown by 17 per cent from Rs 7.67 trillion reported for March 2023.

L&T closed last financial year with orders of Rs 4.75 trillion.

With a coalition government now on the anvil, industry executives and analysts expect the trend to continue but the pace to differ.



“Decision making may see the impact of diverse thinking and diverse interests. The pace may differ from the last two terms because you have to take care of all the stakeholders, but the direction will continue,” said Anil Parab, wholetime director (heavy engineering and L&T Valves), Larsen & Toubro (L&T).

A top executive of another capital goods and engineering firm said: “Pick any indicator … the next two years look promising. Further, employment has emerged as an important focus, and the focus on infrastructure will remain. Directionally things should continue. We will need to wait for the Budget to understand sector-focus.”