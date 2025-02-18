Commerce department likely to seek more funds to help MSME exporters

The Department of Commerce may need to seek additional funds towards schemes to support especially micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) exporters amid ongoing global uncertainties.

This is because the allocated funds under the Export Promotion Mission announced in the Union Budget may not be sufficient to design and implement adequate support schemes, a person aware of the matter said.

As much as ₹2,250 crore has been allocated towards the Mission, as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasised exports as a key engine of growth in her Budget speech. The Mission aims to boost MSME exports, which account for 45 per cent of India's total exports.

Three of the ongoing export promotion schemes — interest equalisation scheme (IES), market access initiative (MAI), and support for lab-grown diamonds — have been merged into this Mission, according to a commerce department official. Along with this, there’s a mandate that the ministries of MSME, Commerce, and Finance will work towards facilitating higher export credit, cross-border factoring as well as support to MSME exporters to tackle non-tariff barriers in the overseas market. Currently, inter-ministerial consultations are going on. Thereafter, the contours of the scheme will be prepared and approval of the Union Cabinet sought. “A budgetary allocation of ₹2,250 crore has been made for all of these, which may not be enough. If the finance ministry is convinced that more funds are needed to support exporters, the allocation can then see an increase,” the person cited above told Business Standard.