Urban unemployment rate steady at 6.4% in Q3FY25, shows PLFS data

Representational Image
Shiva Rajora Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
The unemployment rate in urban areas in the third quarter (October–December) of 2024-25 (FY25) remained unchanged at 6.4 per cent compared to the preceding quarter, according to the latest quarterly Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data released by the Ministry of Statistics on Tuesday.
 
The data showed that while the unemployment rate for men worsened marginally to 5.8 per cent in Q3 from 5.7 per cent in Q2, for women, it improved to 8.1 per cent from 8.4 per cent over the same period.
 
The survey measures the unemployment rate using the current weekly status (CWS), where activity status is determined based on the reference period of the past seven days preceding the date of the survey.
 
The survey further showed that the jobless rate for youth (15-29 age group) increased to 16.1 per cent in Q3FY25 from 15.8 per cent in the preceding quarter, led by a rise in the jobless rate for both young men and women during the quarter. This figure is important because people belonging to this age group are usually first-timers in the labour market, and this metric reflects its robustness.
 
The labour force participation rate (LFPR), which represents the share of people either working or seeking employment in the urban population, also remained unchanged at 50.4 per cent in Q3.
 
While men showed greater enthusiasm for work, as reflected in their LFPR increasing to 75.4 per cent in Q3 from 75 per cent in the preceding quarter, women withdrew from the workforce, with their LFPR falling to 25.2 per cent in Q3 from 25.5 per cent in the previous three-month period.

In terms of the broad status of employment, the survey showed that the share of people engaged in self-employment (39.9 per cent), regular/salaried work (49.4 per cent), and casual work (10.7 per cent) also remained unchanged in the quarter.
 
While the share of female workers engaged in regular work increased to 54.8 per cent in Q3 from 53.8 per cent in Q2, the share of men engaged in regular work declined to 47.7 per cent from 47.9 per cent during the same period.
 
Labour economists distinguish between these categories of work and generally consider wage/salaried employment a better form of employment among the three.
 
The share of workers in the tertiary sector, which is the biggest employer in urban areas, rose to 62.7 per cent in Q3FY25 from 62.3 per cent in the preceding quarter.
 
Meanwhile, the share of workers in the secondary (manufacturing) sector declined to 31.8 per cent from 32.3 per cent over this period.
 
Given the importance of having labour force data available at frequent intervals, the National Statistical Office (NSO) launched India’s first computer-based survey to measure labour force participation dynamics at three-month intervals for urban areas in April 2017. The current dataset is the 25th in the series.
First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

