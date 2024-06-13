Home / Economy / News / 100-day plan: Govt e-platform to spur exports, connect with stakeholders

100-day plan: Govt e-platform to spur exports, connect with stakeholders

Since India has been on a free trade agreement (FTA) signing spree, the platform will offer easy access to benefits under these agreements

exporters to boost trade, trade
The commerce department has reaffirmed its plans to launch the ‘Trade Connect’ e-platform to help exporters connect with stakeholders of international trade, as a part of the new government’s 100-day action plan, a senior government official said.

The online platform is being planned at a time when on one hand, export growth has been tepid, while on the other, the government is gearing up to achieve the target of $2 trillion exports by 2030.
 

Since India has been on a free trade agreement (FTA) signing spree, the platform will offer easy access to benefits under these agreements.
 
For instance, the details of concessional tariffs, product-specific rules of origin with India’s FTA partners will be available on a single platform.
 
Once launched, ‘Trade Connect’ will address specific challenges faced by Indian exporters, helped new and aspiring exporters with information on various regulations to access markets, sectors, and export trends.
 
There will be a facility to address trade-related queries to government officials and associated entities to get expert advice to address trade barriers and trade disputes in export markets.

The services on this platform will provide cost-free country and commodity-specific trade data and intelligence, support for e-commerce export, certification courses to learn export trade, to learn and avail services of state-owned ECGC and Exim Bank, as well as windows to access shipping and logistics services.
 
Similarly, the exports will have a single go-to website that will have product-wise details of all the export-boosting schemes such as interest equalisation scheme, Remission of Duties and Taxes on Export Products (RoDTEP), and duty drawback, among others.
 
“The platform will be beneficial for MSMEs, who struggle to get information. Availability of comprehensive information on one platform will help boost their exports,” said Ajay Sahai, director general and chief executive officer at the Federation of Indian Export Organisations.
 
The government official added that after the initial launch, the government will bring in more value-added services such as insurance coverage, and other services on the platform eventually, for which a small fee may have to be paid.
 
“We can ask ECGC to be onboard on the portal. Its insurance coverage can be availed online, and for which the entire transaction fee may be charged. The portal will also require maintenance, for people/large helpdesks will be needed for monitoring the issues faced by exporters,” the official added.

 
On offer

Information on key markets for Indian products, trade data and intelligence for key markets
 
Reporting issues related to trade barriers faced by exporters and importers
 
Trade query resolution system and helpdesk

