Commercial LPG rates up by Rs 14 in Delhi, ahead of Budget 2024 session

Oil-marketing companies (OMCs) announced a hike in prices for 19-kg commercial LPG gas cylinders on February 1 with prices increasing by Rs 14 in Delhi, bringing it to Rs 1,769.50 per cylinder from the previous Rs 1,755.50. This comes hours ahead of the Budget 2024 session that is scheduled for 11 am on Thursday. Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present an Interim Budget in Parliament, as this is an election year.

Commercial LPG prices in other major cities have also gone up this month with Kolkata witnessing the highest increase of Rs 18, making it Rs 1,887 from Rs 1,869. In Mumbai prices rose to Rs 1723.50 from Rs 1708.50 (increase of Rs 15) and in Chennai prices increased to Rs 1,937 from Rs 1,924 (increase of Rs 13).

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise prices on the first of each month based on the average international price in the previous month. Notably, domestic LPG cylinder prices remain unchanged.

Additionally, Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices for domestic flights in Delhi now stand at Rs 1,00,772.17 per kl from February 1, slightly lower than the initial rate of Rs 1,01,993.17 per kl at the beginning of the calendar year.

