Conveyance tops non-food household spending in 2023-24: HCES data

Indian households spent the most on conveyance in the 2023-24 period as a share of spending on non-food items during a month, shows an analysis of the latest Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) data. Experts attribute the high share of expenses on commuting to increased mobility among households, fuel prices, and a poor public transportation system.

At the national level, the share of monthly per capita consumption expenditure (MPCE) by a household on commuting in rural areas stood at 7.6 per cent (Rs 312), followed by expenditure on purchasing durable goods (6.48 per cent), fuel and light (6.11 per cent), and clothing and bedding (5.67 per cent).

Similarly, the share of MPCE on commuting in urban areas stood at 8.5 per cent (Rs 592) during this period, followed by expenditure on purchasing durable goods (6.8 per cent) and rent (6.6 per cent).

Released by the statistics ministry, HCES data shows that MPCE in rural areas in the 2023-24 period was Rs 4,122. In comparison, the MPCE by urban households was Rs 6,996. Of the total MPCE, the share of expenses on non-food items stood at 52.96 per cent (Rs 2,183) in rural areas, while it was 60.32 per cent (Rs 4,219) in urban areas.

Pronab Sen, former chief statistician of India, says that travelling to work constitutes the biggest share of expenditure on conveyance today, and it is a well-observed trend that more people are moving out of their homes to work.

“People are commuting between villages, towns, and cities for various reasons, especially work. Transportation costs have also gone up significantly during this period due to increased fuel prices. Though this is a natural progression in an economy, it is time that public transportation is strengthened,” he added.

At the state level, conveyance has emerged as the top expense among non-food items in as many as 16 states and three union territories in rural areas. Data showed that the share of MPCE on commuting was highest in rural Kerala (11.38 per cent), followed by Goa (11.14 per cent), Tamil Nadu (10.57 per cent), Punjab (9.5 per cent), and Maharashtra (9.3 per cent).

In urban areas, conveyance remained the top expense in as many as 16 states and four union territories. Data showed that the share of MPCE on commuting in urban areas was highest in Manipur (10.96 per cent), followed by Tamil Nadu (9.91 per cent), Goa (9.91 per cent), Rajasthan (9.59 per cent), and Gujarat (9.43 per cent).

P C Mohanan, former acting chairman of the National Statistical Commission (NSC), says that mobility among Indian households has increased manifold in recent years. It is no surprise that households in states like Kerala and Goa are spending more on travelling as they have well-developed labour markets.