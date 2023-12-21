Home / Economy / News / CPSEs make 34.63% procurement from MSMEs in FY24 against mandated 25%: FM

FM on Thursday said Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) have made 34.63 per cent of their total procurement from MSMEs in 2023-24 (till November) as against the mandated 25 per cent

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 11:39 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) have made 34.63 per cent of their total procurement from MSMEs in 2023-24 (till November) as against the mandated 25 per cent.

She said this during a meeting of the Consultative Committee attached to the Ministry of Finance on 'Performance of Public Enterprises'.

"Another highlight during the meeting was the exponential growth in Government e-Marketplace @GeM_India procurement by #CPSEs from Rs. 7,035 crore in 2020-21 to Rs. 133,720 crore in 2023-24 (upto November 2023)," the finance ministry said in a post on X.

During the meeting a presentation was made by the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) that highlighted the progress made by the CPSEs with 57 per cent growth in gross revenue and 27.5 per cent growth in net profit of CPSEs between 2020-21 and 2022-23.

"While appreciating the efforts of the Government for #PerformanceMonitoring of the #CPSEs, Members of Consultative Committee gave further suggestions for strengthening the functioning of the #CPSEs," it said.

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanFinance Ministry

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 11:39 PM IST

