Credit to retail, industry moderates marginally to 18.3% in August 2023

The RBI in a statement said lending to industry - small, medium, and large - also slowed down to 6.1 per cent year-on-year in August 2023, from 11.4 per cent in August 2022

Abhijit Lele Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 6:46 PM IST
The pace of bank credit to retail, covering segments including housing, vehicle, and credit cards etc, moderated marginally to 18.3 per cent on a year-on-year basis in August 2023, down from 19.4 per cent a year ago. The housing segment, which is the largest component of bank retail credit, clocked a growth of 13.8 per cent year-on-year in August 2023, down from 16.3 per cent in August 2022, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. The growth does not factor in the impact of HDFC's merger with HDFC Bank in July 2023.

The RBI in a statement said lending to industry – small, medium, and large – also slowed down to 6.1 per cent year-on-year in August 2023, from 11.4 per cent in August 2022. Among major industries, credit growth year-on-year to 'basic metal & metal products' and 'textiles' accelerated in August 2023 compared with the same month last year. Lending to 'chemicals & chemical products', 'food processing', and 'infrastructure' decelerated.

Credit growth to the services sector accelerated to 20.7 per cent year-on-year in August 2023, from 17.4 per cent a year ago, primarily due to Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) and commercial real estate. Loans to NBFCs improved to 25.8 per cent in August 2023, from 25.5 per cent a year ago. Bank loans to commercial real estate showed a substantial rise to 13.9 per cent year-on-year in August 2023, up from 4.8 per cent a year ago.

Credit growth to agriculture and allied activities improved to 16.6 per cent year-on-year in August 2023, from 13.4 per cent a year ago, the RBI said.

Topics :credit marketRetail IndustryNBFCsRBI

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 6:46 PM IST

