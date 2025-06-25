Crisil SME Tracker: Rural road execution likely speed-breaker for SMEs

India’s roads sector is poised for moderate growth this fiscal, with a 6-8 per cent increase in capex, driven by the government’s focus on developing high-quality transportation infrastructure.

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are expected to play a crucial role in this growth given they account for 50-55 per cent of the industry by revenue.

The state and rural roads segments — constituting approximately 20 per cent of the road network and handling approximately 40 per cent of traffic by the facilitating movement of raw materials and products — offer SME players a substantial demand opportunity.

The top 15 states, which account for nearly 85 per cent of total state spending, are each expected to boost their outlay 10-12 per cent on-year this fiscal, indicating expansion in state highways. SME players will likely play a crucial role in building these state and rural roads, where they can execute projects directly or act as sub-contractors for larger projects.