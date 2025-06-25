Home / Economy / News / India's economy resilient amidst global uncertainties: RBI Bulletin

The global economy is in a state of flux, reeling from the twin shocks of trade policy uncertainties and a spike in geopolitical tensions, said an article in the RBI's June Bulletin

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
The central bank said the views expressed in the bulletin article are those of the authors and do not represent the views of the Reserve Bank of India.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 5:33 PM IST
Amid global uncertainties, various high-frequency indicators point towards resilient economic activity in India across the industrial and services sectors, the Reserve Bank Bulletin said on Wednesday.

"In this state of elevated global uncertainty, various high-frequency indicators for May 2025 point towards resilient economic activity in India across the industrial and services sectors," it said. 

The article noted that agriculture showed a broad-based increase in production across most major crops during 2024-25.

Also, the domestic price situation remains benign, with headline inflation staying below the target for the fourth consecutive month in May.

Financial conditions too remained conducive to facilitate an efficient transmission of rate cuts to the credit market, said the article on 'State of the Economy'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

