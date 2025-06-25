India's economy resilient amidst global uncertainties: RBI Bulletin

Amid global uncertainties, various high-frequency indicators point towards resilient economic activity in India across the industrial and services sectors, the Reserve Bank Bulletin said on Wednesday.

The global economy is in a state of flux, reeling from the twin shocks of trade policy uncertainties and a spike in geopolitical tensions, said an article in the RBI's June Bulletin.

"In this state of elevated global uncertainty, various high-frequency indicators for May 2025 point towards resilient economic activity in India across the industrial and services sectors," it said.

The article noted that agriculture showed a broad-based increase in production across most major crops during 2024-25.