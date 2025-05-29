Currency circulation rises 5.8% as ₹2,000 note impact fades: RBI

The growth in currency in circulation, the major constituent of reserve money with a share of 76.9 per cent, recovered to 5.8 per cent during 2024–25 from 4.1 per cent a year ago, as the impact of the withdrawal of ₹2,000 notes subsided, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Annual Report 2024–25.

The withdrawal of ₹2,000 banknotes began on 19 May 2023. As of 31 March 2025, around 98.2 per cent of the ₹3.56 trillion worth of these notes had returned to the banking system. The facility for exchange and deposit of ₹2,000 banknotes remains available at 19 issue offices of the central bank.

ALSO READ: PM Modi lays foundation stone for ₹1,010 cr City Gas Project in Bengal The value of e-rupee in circulation rose by 334 per cent during 2024–25, the report said. By March-end, the RBI’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilot had expanded to 17 banks and 60 lakh users. The wholesale CBDC programme was also widened to include four standalone primary dealers.

The currency-GDP ratio continued to moderate, driven by the increasing use of digital payments, including CBDC. Retail digital payments rose 17.9 per cent in value terms and 35 per cent in volume terms during the year.

On the asset side, the expansion of M3 (broad money) was driven by bank credit to the commercial sector, which grew by 11.8 per cent in FY25, down from 15.6 per cent a year ago. On the liabilities side, M3 recorded 9.6 per cent growth as of 21 March 2025, compared with 11.2 per cent the previous year, driven by growth in bank deposits.

The value and volume of banknotes in circulation rose by 6 per cent and 5.6 per cent, respectively, during 2024–25. The ₹500 note had the highest share in both value and volume terms. Its share in value was 86 per cent—marginally down—while in volume, it accounted for 40.9 per cent of total notes. This was followed by the ₹10 note at 16.4 per cent. Collectively, the ₹10, ₹20, and ₹50 denominations constituted 31.7 per cent of banknotes in circulation by volume.

The volume of ₹500 notes fell while that of ₹100 and ₹200 notes increased. The RBI had directed banks to ensure ATMs dispense ₹100 or ₹200 notes to improve access to lower denomination currency. As per the directive, by 30 September 2025, 75 per cent of all ATMs must dispense either ₹100 or ₹200 denomination notes from at least one cassette.

The value and volume of coins in circulation rose by 9.6 per cent and 3.6 per cent, respectively, during 2024–25. As on 31 March 2025, coins of ₹1, ₹2, and ₹5 together made up 81.6 per cent of the total coin volume, and 64.2 per cent in value terms.

The State Bank of India continued to account for the highest share of currency chests in the country.

As part of its currency management strategy in FY25, the RBI focused on enhancing the efficiency of banknote and coin distribution, raising public awareness on security features, and ensuring an adequate supply of clean currency. Going forward, the central bank will prioritise self-sufficiency in banknote production, currency research, and monitoring public preference for cash versus digital payment modes.

In FY26, the RBI will continue work on modernising currency management infrastructure, introducing new or upgraded security features to Indian banknotes, and commissioning new Sorting and Bundling Systems (SBS) machines.