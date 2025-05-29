Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 09:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Realisation worries, capital expenditure likely to hit NMDC stock

Realisation worries, capital expenditure likely to hit NMDC stock

In Q4FY25, volume growth picked up. NMDC implemented price hikes in FY25. In future, volume pick-up and stable realizations will be key

NMDC
Premium

NMDC is transitioning to an index-based pricing model for iron ore to enhance transparency. Photo: X@nmdclimited

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NMDC’s revenue in Q4FY25 was at ₹7,000 crore, up 8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y)  and 7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), driven by healthy volumes and net sales realisation (NSR). Iron ore production stood at 13.3 million tonnes (mt) (flat Y-o-Y and Q-o-Q). Sales were at 12.7 mt (up 1 per cent Y-o-Y and up 6 per cent Q-o-Q) in Q4FY25. The average sales price was ₹5,530 per tonne (up 7 per cent Y-o-Y and flat Q-o-Q).
 
The operating profit was ₹2,050 crore (down 2 per cent Y-o-Y, down 14 per cent Q-o-Q). The operating profit per tonne stood at ₹1,620
Topics : NMDC stock NMDC Q4 Results Mumbai Mining industry The Smart Investor

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon