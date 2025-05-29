Trust, deregulate, and reciprocate to escape middle-income trap: CEA

Trust, deregulation and reciprocity are key for India to avoid the middle-income trap, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran said on Thursday, while stressing that a significant share of regulatory overreach stems from the non-reciprocity of trust on the part of the private sector.

Speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry's Annual Business Summit, Nageswaran also said India should not be overly consumed by global uncertainty, especially with a domestic economy where private consumption accounts for 60 per cent of GDP.

Underlining the importance of deregulation, he said greater focus was needed on lowering the cost of doing business within the government itself.

Nageswaran noted that the global model of capital-intensive growth does not align with India’s core strengths, and emphasised that there should be no trade-off between the interests of capital and labour.

He cautioned that without an adequately employed workforce, which affects both economic security and social stability, the private sector cannot thrive.