Buzzing :

US Visa Application PauseLong-term SIP InvestmentIndia Monsoon Rainfall DeficitIndia M&A DealsHighest FD RatesCement Stock in FocusVarun Beverages ShareUS Visa Bulletin September 2026IRCTC Survey
Home / Economy / News / Datanomics: India's trade surplus with US declines after tariffs

Datanomics: India's trade surplus with US declines after tariffs

India's trade surplus with the US fell 28% to $31.2 billion in 2025-26 as tariffs hit exports of key goods and imports increased

India-US trade talks, Trump tariffs, IEEPA ruling, Section 122, interim trade deal, tariffs, MFN rate, Biswajit Dhar, Ajay Sahai, Madhavi Arora
premium
India's trade Surplus
Yash Kumar Singhal
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2026 | 11:44 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
US President Donald Trump levied 25 per cent tariff on India in July last year. Further, the tariff rate rose to 50 per cent in August to limit India's trade with Russia. Following the 25 per cent tariff levy, India's trade surplus with the US declined from $43.19 billion in 2024-25 (July-June) to $31.2 billion in 2025-26 (July-June) — a drop of 28 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The trade surplus narrowed because of higher imports of petroleum, aluminium and copper products, gold, silver, precious stones, and electronic goods. Simultaneously, India's outward shipments to the US fell during this period, with the largest declines seen in exports of gems and jewellery, drugs and pharmaceuticals, agricultural goods, and readymade garments. The US earned record-breaking revenue via Customs from April 2025 through March 2026. However, after the US started issuing refunds in the latter half of April following the ruling by the US Supreme Court to declare the tariff programme unlawful, net Customs revenue (after deducting the refunds) shrank that month and turned negative starting May 2026. 
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sugar prices ease after import approval, tighter bulk stockholding limits

Indian refiners widen oil search as Ukrainian attacks hurt Russian flows

Indians invest record funds in overseas stocks, debt in June

Trump's Operation Economic Outcast: How could Iran sanctions impact India?

Indian rice exporters see Iranian demand defying US sanctions risk

Topics :Donald TrumpIndia US Trade Dealtariffs

First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 11:44 PM IST

Next Story