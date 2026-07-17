Home / Economy / News / Datanomics: Social media platforms step up action against suicide content

Datanomics: Social media platforms step up action against suicide content

Despite prominent incidents like the abuse targeted at Judge Khan, cases of bullying and harassment actually fell from 2 per cent to 1 per cent over the same period

Suicides
premium
Representative Image
Jayant Pankaj
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 7:54 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
In a recent Madhya Pradesh incident, Additional District and Sessions Judge Tabassum Khan faced severe online abuse after she sentenced 14 individuals to life imprisonment in a 2022 mob-lynching case. This incident highlights the persistent threat of cyberbullying. Yet, despite a peak of 356 million in 2023, registered content violations where social media platforms took action have steadily decreased over recent years, falling to 237 million in 2024 and further to 160 million in 2025. In the face of this decline, the distribution of violations has shifted dramatically. Instagram’s share of total actioned violations surged from 15 per cent in 2022 to 55 per cent in 2025, while Facebook’s share fell from 84 per cent to 43 per cent. This shift aligns with changing demographics in India, where Instagram's user base grew from 16 per cent to 28 per cent, and Snapchat's rose from 8 per cent to 14 per cent between 2022 and 2025, compared to Facebook’s slower user base increase from 23 per cent to 26 per cent. By category, actioned violations for suicide and self-harm topped the list, rising from 5 per cent in 2022 to 21 per cent in 2025, while adult content and nudity actions rose from 10 per cent to 16 per cent. Despite prominent incidents like the abuse targeted at Judge Khan, cases of bullying and harassment actually fell from 2 per cent to 1 per cent over the same period. 
 
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Banking sector is healthy; loan growth encouraging, says RBI governor

Mumbai airport nicotine pouch row: What duty-free shops can legally sell

US Senate bill seeks 100% tariffs on India, China for buying Russian oil

India to launch headline services output index within months: Govt

Iran threatens to shut Bab el-Mandeb: What it means for India and the world

Topics :Social Mediasuicidesdata

First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 7:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story