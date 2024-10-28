Demand conditions in economy need close watch, says FinMin report

Moderation in urban demand amid softening consumer sentiments and limited footfall due to above-normal rainfall need watching, along with anecdotal reports of Artificial Intelligence displacing workers that are beginning to emerge, the finance ministry said in its Monthly Economic Review on Monday.

Escalating geopolitical conflicts, deepening geoeconomic fragmentation, and elevated valuations in some financial markets could cause negative wealth effects, impacting household sentiments and altering spending intentions on durable goods in India, the review said.

The report for September noted that, going forward, sufficient food grain buffer stock and optimism for a healthy kharif harvest are likely to alleviate price pressures.

The review observed that, barring a sharp rise in the prices of a few vegetables, inflation appears well contained. It added that inflation expectations by households and businesses have been softening, as indicated by Reserve Bank of India and Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad surveys.

“The headline inflation rate, influenced as it is by a few food items, may not be the most accurate gauge of the underlying demand conditions in the economy,” the review added.

The inflation rate stood at 4.6 per cent in the first half of FY25, down from 5.5 per cent during the same period last year.

On urban demand, the monthly review stated that, going forward, the ongoing festive season and improvement in consumer sentiments may boost urban consumer demand, though early indications were not particularly promising.

However, the finance ministry’s report indicated that increasing Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) volume sales and a rise in three-wheeler and tractor sales show that rural demand has continued to improve.

A growth outlook between 6.5 and 7.0 per cent for FY25 for the Indian economy was underpinned by a stable external sector, positive agricultural outlook, expected improvements in demand supported by the festive season, and the likelihood of an increase in government spending, which will boost investment activity, the finance ministry said.

The report added that there has been some softening in manufacturing momentum, even though RBI surveys on manufacturing indicate improved business expectations for the upcoming quarters. The manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) declined from 57.5 in August 2024 to 56.5 in September 2024.

Heavy monsoon rains have also had a calming effect on mining and construction activity, the monthly review noted, while highlighting the moderation in the services sector activity in Q2 FY25, particularly in road transport-related services.

“Nevertheless, business sentiments remain sanguine,” the review added.