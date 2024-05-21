Demand for skilled Indian blue-collar workers goes up by 25% in UAE: Report

The demand for skilled blue-collar workers from India has gone up by 25 per cent in the UAE during May 2023-April 2024, compared to the same period of the previous year, especially in sectors including technology, healthcare, construction, among others, a report said on Tuesday.

In terms of job roles, the demand for electricians, plumbers and technicians has grown at a rate of around 20-25 per cent over the past year, it added.

However, the demand for non-skilled workers has seen a more modest increase of approximately 10-15 per cent leading to a decline in the migration of non-skilled workforce by around 10 per cent, it noted.

The report by Huntr is based on quantitative surveys with qualitative interviews with 1,00,000 blue workers enrolled on the platform from May 2023-April 2024 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.



It further stated that the UAE's thriving industries, such as technology, healthcare, construction, manufacturing, and logistics, are driving the demand for skilled Indian blue-collar workers.

This demand has been driven by the UAE's ambitious infrastructure projects, rapid urbanisation, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies across various sectors, the report noted.

Aimed at meeting evolving market needs, non-skilled workers in the UAE are actively pursuing upskilling opportunities through government initiatives like the National Qualification Authority (NQA), Vocational Education and Training (VET) programs, and the NAFIS programme, it stated.

Indian states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh are emerging as major contributors to the skilled migrant workforce in the UAE, it said.

"Beyond the numbers, this trend signifies a mutually beneficial exchange between India and the UAE. The skilled Indian diaspora is not only supporting the UAE's visionary growth plans but also gaining invaluable experience and exposure to modern technologies and practices," Huntr CEO Samuel Joy said.

As these workers acquire new skills and knowledge, they contribute to the development of their home regions upon their return and this exchange of expertise fosters innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable economic progress for both nations, he added.