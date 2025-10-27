Home / Economy / News / DGFT plans to launch digital platform to link testing, inspection agencies

DGFT plans to launch digital platform to link testing, inspection agencies

The pilot phase will commence from November 4, and exporters and importers will be able to submit applications for product and commodity testing through the platform from November 11 this year

India US trade deal, India US trade surplus, India trade with US, US-India economic relations, trade deficit USA, mutually beneficial trade deal, US trade concerns India, America First trade policy, India imports from US, US exports to India, Indo-US
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 9:08 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

DGFT, the foreign trade arm of the Commerce Ministry, on Monday said it plans to launch a pilot of Bharat Aayat Niryat Lab Setu, a digital single-window platform to link testing and inspection agencies nationwide for faster and paperless certification of export and import consignments.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said that the initiative seeks to streamline the process of testing and certification by digitally connecting exporters, importers, and accredited testing and inspection agencies through a unified online interface.

"The DGFT proposes to initiate the pilot of Bharat Aayat Niryat Lab Setu - a digital platform integrating testing and inspection agencies across the country under a single window," it said in a trade notice.

The pilot phase will commence from November 4, and exporters and importers will be able to submit applications for product and commodity testing through the platform from November 11 this year.

The platform will reduce delays, improve traceability of test results, and enhance global trust in India's quality infrastructure.

It said that through this functionality, exporters will be able to seamlessly search, select, apply, track, and obtain digital test reports and certifications across product categories.

"The system has been designed to improve transparency, traceability and turnaround time, while also enhancing the visibility and accessibility of accredited testing and inspection agencies nationwide," it added.

During the pilot phase, exporters or importers would continue to obtain test reports through the existing processes, in parallel with the LabSetu system, to ensure a smooth transition and feedback-based refinement of this online system.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India boosts US crude oil imports to 540,000 bpd, highest since 2022

Indian Oil to comply with global sanctions amid US curbs on Russia

MSME confidence dips modestly on US tariffs; optimism steady for Q3

Coal Ministry proposes pilot study, escrow fund for UCG projects

Premium

Banks prefer direct assignment with NBFCs despite colending relaxations

Topics :DGFTDigital platformCommerce ministry

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 9:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story