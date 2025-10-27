Indian Oil to comply with global sanctions amid US curbs on Russia

State-run Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) would abide by the sanctions imposed by the international community, its Chairman A S Sahney said on Monday. He was speaking to the media on the occasion of the company's second quarter financial results announcement.

The comments by India’s largest oil marketing company (OMC) comes amid the US sanctioning two major Russian oil firms — Rosneft and Lukoil — which produce around 60 per cent of the total crude oil in Russia. Russian oil accounted for 19-20 per cent of Indian Oil’s total crude oil imports in the second quarter of 2025-26 (Q2FY26), compared to 24 per cent in Q1FY26.

India’s state-run oil refiners are procuring Russian crude oil from the spot market through traders, shielding the companies from direct impact of the US sanctions. Sahney declined to comment on Indian Oil’s future strategy for procurement of Russian oil. Experts say traditionally risk-averse state-owned OMCs have been reducing their purchases of Russian volumes directly from Rosneft and Lukoil. "They are likely to further reduce direct transactions with sanctioned entities to mitigate exposure to secondary sanctions related to shipping, insurance, and financial channels. They will, however, continue indirect purchases through intermediaries where feasible,” said Sumit Ritolia, lead research analyst for refining and modelling at Kpler.

Unlike oil PSUs (Public Sector Undertakings), private player Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has a 25-year term contract with Rosneft for supply of 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil. RIL had last week said it would adhere to applicable sanctions and adapt its refinery operations to meet compliance requirements, stating that supply contracts evolve to reflect “changing regulatory conditions”. Another major private player, Nayara Energy, is 49 per cent owned by Rosneft. IOCL’s second quarter results The company reported standalone net profit of ₹7,610 crore for Q2FY26 as compared to a net profit of ₹180 crore posted in Q2FY25. The higher profit is attributed to improved gross refining margins (GRMs) and subdued crude oil prices. IOCL’s average GRM was $10.66 per barrel in Q2FY26 as compared to $1.59 a barrel last year.