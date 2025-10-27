India boosts US crude oil imports to 540,000 bpd, highest since 2022

India imported 540,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil from the United States (US) in October, its highest since 2022, according to data from maritime intelligence firm Kpler as of October 27.

According to US export data, October is expected to close at around 575,000 barrels per day (bpd), while November is projected to reach between 400,000 and 450,000 bpd, marking a sharp rise from the year-to-date average of about 300,000 bpd.

Sumit Ritolia, lead research analyst for refining, supply & modelling at Kpler, said that the current surge is primarily driven by economic reasons.

"The increase was economics-driven, supported by a strong arbitrage window, a wider Brent-WTI spread, and no Chinese demand, which made WTI Midland competitive on a delivered basis for Indian refiners," PTI quoted him as saying.

Brent is a global oil benchmark, while WTI is a US oil benchmark. WTI Midland is a type of US crude oil. ALSO READ: Indian Oil to comply with global sanctions amid US curbs on Russia The move comes on the back of US President Donald Trump imposing sweeping 50 per cent tariffs on India, half of which is a punitive duty for importing Russian oil. It can be seen as New Delhi's effort to diversify its exports from Russia to ease trade tensions with Washington. Russia still the largest supplier Russia, however, continues to be the largest supplier of crude oil to India, with average deliveries of around 1.75 million bpd. Iraq ranks second, followed by Saudi Arabia. These imports, however, could be affected by the recent sanctions imposed by the Trump administration on Russia’s top oil producers — Rosneft and Lukoil — which together account for about 60 per cent of India’s total crude imports from Russia.