DGTR initiates dumping investigation on six products imported from China

India has initiated a probe into alleged dumping of as many as six products, including certain chemicals, and cold rolled electrical steel and black toner powder cartridge, imported from China following separate complaints from domestic players. The commerce ministry's investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) is probing the dumping of 1,1,1,2-Tetrafluoroethane or R-134a; Acrylonitrile Butadiene Rubber; certain Antioxidants; polytetrafluoroethylene; black toner powder cartridge; and colled rolled non-oriented electrical steel from China. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp According to six separate notifications, the applicants have alleged that material injury is being caused to the domestic industry due to the dumped imports of these products originating in or exported from China into India.

They have requested for imposition of anti-dumping duty on these imports with a view to guard them from cheap imports.

SRF Ltd has filed an application for initiation of an anti-dumping investigation on the imports of 'Rl34a', primarily used as a high-temperature refrigerant for automobile air conditioners.

Apcotex Industries Ltd has filed the application for starting the probe on imports of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Rubber from China, the European Union, Korea and Russia. It is used in the oil and gas sector besides the auto segment as it is resistant to various chemicals and can withstand extreme temperatures.

Similarly, Vinati Organics Ltd has approached the DGTR for initiation of the anti-dumping investigation on certain antioxidants from China and Singapore. It is majorly used in petrochemical companies producing plastics.

The request application for dumping probe on polytetrafluoroethylene (used in electronic, mechanical and chemicals industries) imports was filled by Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.

"The applicant has alleged that dumped imports of the subject goods from China and Singapore are causing material injury...and has requested for the imposition of anti-dumping duty on the import," the DGTR has said.

Further Indrayani Sales has filed an application before the directorate seeking initiation of an anti-dumping investigation on black toner powder cartridge originating in or exported from China.

The anti-dumping probe application on the colled-rolled electrical steel imported from China was filed by POSCO Maharashtra Steel and CSCI Steel Corporation India.

On the basis of the duly substantiated written applications submitted by the applicants and "having reached satisfaction based on the prima facie" evidences submitted by these applicants concerning the dumping of these products, "the Authority, hereby, initiates an anti-dumping" investigations, the DGTR has said.

If it is established that these dumplings have caused material injury to domestic players, the DGTR would recommend the imposition of anti-dumping duty on these imports. The finance ministry takes the final decision to impose these duties.

Anti-dumping probes are conducted by countries to determine whether domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.

As a countermeasure, they impose these duties under the multilateral regime of the Geneva-based World Trade Organisation (WTO). The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.

India has already imposed anti-dumping duty on several products to tackle cheap imports from various countries, including China. India and China both are members of the WTO. China is the second largest trading partner of India. The country has time and again flagged serious concerns over the widening trade deficit with the neighbouring country, which stood at USD 85 billion in 2023-24.