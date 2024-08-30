DIIs step up buying in equity markets in August as FPI flows soften

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) stepped up buying in the equity market in August, deploying a net of Rs 48,347 crore, the highest in three months.

The surge in DII inflows came amid the softening of foreign institutional investor (FII) flows. FIIs invested around Rs 10,000 crore this month after deploying over Rs 25,000 crore in the previous two months. In 2024 so far, FIIs have invested a net of Rs 43,878 crore. In the same period, DIIs have put in over Rs 3 trillion.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The strong flows helped the market scale new highs during the month. The benchmark Sensex and Nifty 50 indices ended the month with gains of 0.8 per cent and 1.1 per cent, respectively. The broader market indices representing midcap and smallcap stocks also ended with gains, albeit a bit lower than the gains in largecap indices.