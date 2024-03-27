ILO report, job searches: Employment data grim as FY24 draws to a close

Several indicators about the employment situation in the country have worsened as the financial year draws to a close.

More people were likely unemployed and there were fewer job listings in February 2024 than the same period last year. The positive was additions to provident fund rolls. The International Labour Organization’s 'India Employment Report 2024' on Tuesday flagged challenges in the job market.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

It noted that employment generation is slow because manufacturing, which needs to employ more people, has not grown as strongly as services. Around 90 per cent of workers remain informally employed, said the report.