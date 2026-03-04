Diversification key to India's solar panel exports after US levy

On February 25, the United States (US) Department of Commerce imposed preliminary countervailing duties (CVD) of approximately 126 per cent on solar cells and modules imported from India. This has made the US market — which previously absorbed over 95-98 per cent of India’s solar module exports — commercially unviable for many Indian manufacturers who now seek new export markets as the sector grapples with overcapacity. The solar module manufacturing capacity in India more than doubled from 63 gigawatts (Gw) in 2024 to 144 Gw in 2025, but its adoption is relatively slower.