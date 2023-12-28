Home / Economy / News / Dollar dips across board as traders stay fixed on US rate cuts next year

Dollar dips across board as traders stay fixed on US rate cuts next year

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, fell to a fresh five-month low of 100.76. The index is on course for a 2.6% decline this year

The dollar's weakness has also lifted emerging markets currencies. MSCI's emerging market currency index touched a 20-month high
Reuters SINGAPORE

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 4:23 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The dollar fell across the board on Thursday with the Japanese yen, euro, and pound all at their strongest against the greenback in five months as bets the Federal Reserve will cut rates sharply in 2024 continued to drive markets.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, fell to a fresh five-month low of 100.76. The index is on course for a 2.6% decline this year, snapping two straight years of strong gains.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"With little news to trade over the holidays, markets have just continued doing what they were doing previously - taking Treasury yields lower, equities higher - and in effect pricing the kindest of soft landings that has consequently seen the dollar continue to sell-off," said Nick Rees, FX analyst at Monex Europe.

The day's bigger mover was the Japanese yen. The dollar dropped 0.63% to 140.93 yen, its lowest since July.

The yen is particularly sensitive to moves in U.S. rates and the yield on the benchmark 10 year U.S. Treasury dropped nearly 10 basis points on Wednesday to its lowest since July. [US/]

Because of moves earlier in the year, however, the dollar is still up over 7% on the yen in 2023. Public broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said he was in no rush to unwind ultra-loose monetary policy as the risk of inflation running well above 2% and accelerating was small.

Markets are pricing in a 88% chance of a U.S. rate cut in March 2024, according to CME FedWatch tool. Futures imply more than 150 basis points of Fed easing next year, though the route to that may be bumpy.

"Markets are now looking for more than six full rate cuts from the Fed and no U.S. recession, which seems optimistic to us," said Rees.

"Though we could ultimately end up there, it would be very surprising if we did not see at least some hiccups in the process that aren't currently priced in, something which should see the dollar snap back when markets pick up again in January."

While the Fed took an unexpectedly dovish stance in its December meeting, opening the door to rate cuts next year, other major central banks, including European Central Bank, retained their stance of needing to keep rates higher for longer.

Markets though are still pricing in as much as 165 basis points of rate cuts from the ECB next year.

The euro was last at $1.1117, having touched a five-month peak of $1.1125 earlier in the session. The single currency is heading for a yearly gain of 3.7%, its strongest performance since 2020.

Sterling rose to $1.2825, its highest since August. The pound is on track for a 6% gain in the year, its biggest since 2017.

The Swiss franc firmed to 0.8380 per dollar, its strongest level since January 2015, when the Swiss National Bank discontinued its policy of having a minimum exchange rate against the euro.

The dollar's weakness has also lifted emerging markets currencies. MSCI's emerging market currency index touched a 20-month high and was on track for its strongest year since 2017 with yearly gains of 5%.

Also Read

Global currency markets stabalises after yen hits lowest level since Nov

Yen tentative, dollar soft as traders weigh US Fed rate hike path

Euro 2024: Ticket sales for European Championship to start soon at $32

Dollar steady before US Fed minutes, yen hovers below intervention zone

Dollar loiters at two-month peak ahead of fed chair Jerome Powell's speech

India likely to remain fastest growing major economy in 2024: Assocham

Pakistan's current economic model not working, says World Bank official

Frozen India, China ties on a drift into fourth year with no end in sight

RBI continues battle against inflation; eyes on possible rate cut in 2024

Govt hopeful of 'bountiful harvest' amid food inflation headwinds

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :DollarUS DollarYenEuroPoundBank of Japan

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story