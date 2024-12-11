Don't burden future generations with unsustainable debt: FM Sitharaman

Responsible economies cannot run on borrowings so large that they leave the burden on coming generations, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday at the CII’s Global Economic Policy Forum, highlighting the need to prioritise debt management and financial security in the coming decade. The finance minister said that inflation had become a global challenge that does not respect borders, and no country had been completely successful in addressing it due to forces beyond its control.

Sitharaman said that intergenerational debt is mounting on countries, and it is important for the government and industry to work together to manage debt at the national and sub-national levels. She added that the priority should be to manage finances and borrow only for building assets.

“It is important for us to manage our debt. Covid brought us to a situation where, whether you like it or not, you had to borrow. I am not saying we remained outside of borrowing. We also borrowed. But we are super conscious about the fact that we cannot burden our forthcoming generations with debt that is not sustainable,” Sitharaman said.

Referring to disruptions in supply and food value chains caused by wars and skirmishes around the world, Sitharaman said, “The global priority for this decade should be to restore normalcy. It's incumbent upon all of us—industry, government, policymakers, citizens, and citizens' forums—to try tirelessly to have some normalcy.”

The theme for CII’s forum this year is “Decadal priorities for the global economy.”

The finance minister said that countries need to blend economic priorities with political and strategic needs in the context of widespread supply chains across the world.

“Supply chains will have to be restored. You would make sure that they are spread so that no political, geopolitical, or strategic risks will threaten our well-being,” Sitharaman said.

Talking about the challenge of climate change, she said that it requires a level of commitment as intense as that with which countries commit to the removal of poverty. “More than the climate challenge itself is the challenge of finding resources to meet those challenges. Climate challenges will have to be looked at from various perspectives… Emission is an indicator. It's a diagnostic tool. But after that, how do we sort the problem out?” the finance minister remarked.

Sitharaman said technology and innovation in the agriculture sector, while ensuring food security for the world, is one of the decadal priorities. Following the success of digital public infrastructure, she said the agriculture stack would be the next big innovation from India.

She added that bringing novel and innovative ways to agriculture and allied activities is a strong instrument for ensuring security and containing supply-side and inflationary pressure on agricultural commodities.

While stressing the need for having both large companies to achieve scale and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) for wider distribution, Sitharaman said, “Today, the problem is not economic success, which is just production, but also economic success that can spread benefits to those who are waiting for jobs and wages.”