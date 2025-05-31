Home / Economy / News / Doubling tariff on steel, aluminium by US to impact Indian exporters: GTRI

Doubling tariff on steel, aluminium by US to impact Indian exporters: GTRI

Trump announced that he would double the existing 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from June 4

steel, aluminium
For India, the consequences are direct, the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 31 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
US President Donald Trump's announcement to double tariffs on imported steel and aluminium will impact Indian exporters, as it would hurt their profitability, think tank GTRI said on Saturday.

On May 30, Trump announced that he would double the existing 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from June 4.

This hike comes under Section 232 of the US Trade Expansion Act of 1962, a law that allows the president to impose tariffs or other trade restrictions if imports are deemed a threat to national security. 

Trump originally invoked this provision in 2018 to set the 25 per cent tariff on steel and 10 per cent on aluminium. He raised tariffs on aluminium to 25 per cent in February 2025.

For India, the consequences are direct, the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said.

In 2024-25, India exported USD 4.56 billion worth of iron, steel, and aluminium products to the US, with key categories, including USD 587.5 million in iron and steel, USD 3.1 billion in articles of iron or steel, and USD 860 million in aluminium and related articles.

"These exports are now exposed to sharply higher US tariffs, threatening the profitability of Indian producers and exporters," GTRI founder Ajay Srivastava said.

India has already issued a formal notice at the World Trade Organization (WTO) signalling its intention to impose retaliatory tariffs on US goods in response to the earlier steel tariffs.

"With Trump now doubling the tariffs, it remains to be seen whether India will carry out the retaliation by increasing tariffs on certain US exports within a month," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 31 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

