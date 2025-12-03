DPIIT chief asks industry to make realistic demands on deregulation, safety

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 5:44 PM IST
Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia on Wednesday cautioned industry to present “realistic” demands while seeking relaxation in regulations aimed at ease of doing business.
What warning did DPIIT secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia give industry on deregulation?
“Let us be realistic. While the industry wants certain regulations to go away, there’s a larger public purpose of safety, of ensuring there is orderly development. That purpose should not be lost,” Singh said at an industry event organised by industry lobby group CII.
“I request the industry also to carry out an exercise, keeping yourself in the shoes of the public… and see what are the regulations that need to continue and which ones should be done away with,” Singh said.
Why does the government see a need for deeper deregulation in some sectors?
He acknowledged that there is a need for deeper deregulation, which inhibits the growth of industry and certain sectors. The secretary also asked industry to look at provisions in highly regulated sectors.
What steps is the government taking to reduce compliance burden for industry?
Currently, the government is working towards reducing industry’s compliance burden. Towards this, two high-level committees have been created and are headed by NITI Aayog member Rajiv Gauba. A deregulation task force has also been created under the Cabinet Secretary. Under these panels, several Acts and provisions are being reviewed.
What progress have the Gauba-led panels made on decriminalisation and deregulation?
The high-level committee headed by Gauba has already finalised a few internal reports. Government departments and ministries have been asked to take note of these recommendations and implement them. Under these committees, a dozen working groups have been formed, with a focus on decriminalisation, deregulation, fast-paced regulatory governance, among others.
What did DPIIT additional secretary Himani Pande say on compliances and labour codes?
DPIIT additional secretary Himani Pande, who was also present at the event, said the department has been mapping all compliances, cutting out various provisions of laws while sticking to necessary compliances. Already, 12,000 compliances will be off the books under the labour codes. That apart, an additional 288 provisions have been identified towards decriminalisation of laws and regulations.
