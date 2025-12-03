DPIIT chief asks industry to make realistic demands on deregulation, safety

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia on Wednesday cautioned industry to present “realistic” demands while seeking relaxation in regulations aimed at ease of doing business.

What warning did DPIIT secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia give industry on deregulation?

“Let us be realistic. While the industry wants certain regulations to go away, there’s a larger public purpose of safety, of ensuring there is orderly development. That purpose should not be lost,” Singh said at an industry event organised by industry lobby group CII.

“I request the industry also to carry out an exercise, keeping yourself in the shoes of the public… and see what are the regulations that need to continue and which ones should be done away with,” Singh said.

Why does the government see a need for deeper deregulation in some sectors? ALSO READ: IndiGo reports flight delays, cancellations due to tech issues, congestion He acknowledged that there is a need for deeper deregulation, which inhibits the growth of industry and certain sectors. The secretary also asked industry to look at provisions in highly regulated sectors. What steps is the government taking to reduce compliance burden for industry? Currently, the government is working towards reducing industry’s compliance burden. Towards this, two high-level committees have been created and are headed by NITI Aayog member Rajiv Gauba. A deregulation task force has also been created under the Cabinet Secretary. Under these panels, several Acts and provisions are being reviewed.