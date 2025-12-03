India needs to 'up its game' to court FDI: CEA V Anantha Nageswaran

India needs to ‘up its game’ in order to court foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country as the geopolitical and geo-economic terrain has changed since 2023-24, and India, being a developing country, will continue to need higher inputs, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran said on Wednesday.

“The nature of the terrain has shifted. It has become much harder terrain [as compared to the 2014-23 period], and therefore we need to up our game with respect to courting FDI, courting global supply chain companies to come here,” said Nageswaran at a conference organised by the industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on ‘Making India a global foreign investment magnet’.

ALSO READ: India should target chips, visual AI, not classic LLMs: Soumitra Dutta Nageswaran said that gross FDI flows may cross $100 billion in FY26 and added that it is imperative for India to ‘crack up’ the efforts with respect to FDI and address issues related to tax and non-tax matters, regulatory issues, infrastructure and connectivity issues, and single-window dimensions. Data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) show that gross FDI inflows in H1 FY26 increased 16.1 per cent year-on-year to $50.36 billion. Whereas net FDI in India—inflows minus outflows—stood at $7.64 billion during the first half of the current fiscal.

The reason for lower net FDI inflow, as per the CEA, is that developed economies in the last three years saw an “abrupt increase” in interest rates, which has impacted FDI inflows to India. Meanwhile, outbound investments from Indian entities have gone up to the developed economies, ‘because in order to sell into those markets, you have to be present there these days’, thus reducing the net FDI inflow into India, said Nageswaran. Also speaking at the same event, Nidhi Kesarwani, joint secretary at the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), said that the central government is reviewing its FDI policies and the National Manufacturing Mission (NMM) is very futuristic and is the missing link that will take up manufacturing further.