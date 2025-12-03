Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 05:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / IndiGo reports flight delays, cancellations due to tech issues, congestion

IndiGo reports flight delays, cancellations due to tech issues, congestion

Civil aviation ministry data shows that IndiGo had an on-time performance of only 35 per cent on Tuesday, placing it among the lowest performers compared to its peers

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo ended October with one of the best on-time performance numbers among its peers. (Photo:PTI)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Low-cost carrier IndiGo faced widespread delays and several cancellations on Wednesday due to technology issues and airport congestion, news agency Reuters reported.
 
"Our teams are working diligently to ensure that operations normalise as soon as possible," an IndiGo spokesperson told Reuters, without giving details about the reasons behind the disruptions.
 
Citing data from Flightradar24, the report said that about 600 flights were delayed across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru on Wednesday, with Delhi accounting for more than two-thirds of the delays.
 
In an X post, Delhi airport said, "Some domestic airlines are currently experiencing operational challenges, which may lead to delays or schedule changes. Our on-ground teams aré diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates."
 
 
Indigo’s OTP sees drastic dip

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

Divorced Muslim woman can reclaim wedding gifts from husband, rules SC

HIV and diabetes

How poor diabetes management increases complications in people with HIV

Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Implementation of new labour codes likely by April 2026: Labour Minister

Suryoday SFB

Suryoday SFB raises fixed deposit rates by up to 8.24%, joins peers

sanchar saathi app, sanchar saathi mobile app

Sanchar Saathi decoded: Why the gov wants it installed on your phone

 
Civil aviation ministry data shows that IndiGo had an on-time performance of only 35 per cent on Tuesday, placing it among the lowest performers compared with SpiceJet (82.5 per cent), Akasa Air (73.2 per cent), and Air India (67.2 per cent). On-time performance (OTP) is a metric that measures how reliably a service completes its tasks or deliveries within the scheduled time.
 
IndiGo ended October with one of the best on-time performance numbers among its peers. The airline usually stays above 80 per cent at major airports like Delhi and Mumbai.
 
Disruptions on the rise
 
The latest disruptions follow last month’s air-traffic-control outage at Delhi airport, which caused major flight delays. On November 29, IndiGo and several other global airlines had to fix a software glitch on 200 Airbus A320 planes, which also disrupted the schedule.
 
IndiGo, with over 60 per cent of India’s domestic market, operates more than 2,200 flights daily and has been expanding internationally.
 
Peak holiday travel season
 
The disruptions come just before the peak holiday travel period. As reported earlier by Business Standard, travel platform Ixigo said travellers are already planning winter vacations, with flight searches for Srinagar jumping over 100 per cent month-on-month in December. Dehradun saw a 54 per cent rise and Jammu a 39 per cent rise in searches.

More From This Section

JM Finnacial, JM Financial logo

JM Financial Home Loans targets 30% annual AUM growth to FY27premium

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma unit to invest ₹3,000 cr for new plant in Madhya Pradesh

JSW Steel, JSW

Japan's JFE Steel to invest Rs 15,750 cr in JV with JSW Steel's BPSL

Anthropic

Anthropic taps IPO lawyers as it races towards listing ahead of OpenAI

Vikram Sahu as chief executive officer (CEO) of Bank of America in India

RBI approves Vikram Sahu as CEO of Bank of America in India: Internal memo

Topics : IndiGo IndiGo Airlines Indigo cancels flights BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPODelhi MCD Bypolls ResultsEPFO Pension Increase NewsManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon