Dubai offers Indian companies a low-tariff launchpad into emerging markets

The United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) Dubai is positioning itself as a springboard for Indian companies looking to tap into fast-growing emerging markets, including Africa, banking on lower tariffs, long-standing trade relations, and a shared vision for regional economic growth, said Mohammad Ali Rashid Lootah, president and chief executive officer, Dubai Chambers, at the Dubai-India Business Forum held in Mumbai.

“From a business point of view, this will be a great opportunity for Indian businesses to use Dubai as a hub. It might be difficult to memorise all of the tariffs that were out, but definitely the UAE and Dubai can be a very attractive destination for Indian businesses that are exporting goods and services to use Dubai since the amount of tariffs is less,” said Lootah.

The United States has imposed a reciprocal tariff of 10 per cent on the UAE and 26 per cent on India. He added that with strong trade ties that go back to the age of the spice and silk routes, both countries can collaborate to meet the growing demand in emerging markets and amid challenges like reciprocal tariffs. Lootah highlighted Dubai’s attractiveness as a launchpad for Indian exporters and startups, thanks to its strategic location and established connectivity with Africa and the broader Middle East region. Flights from Dubai airport connect to top cities in Europe and Africa, thus giving the UAE a strategic advantage, he said.

Dubai invested almost $5 billion into India over the past five years, and investments from India into the emirate during the same period were almost similar at $4.2 billion, he said. With over 72,651 Indian-owned firms registered with Dubai Chambers, the UAE continues to be a key business destination for India Inc. In addition, 4,563 new Indian companies joined the chamber during Q1 2025, marking year-on-year growth of 16.2 per cent. “MoUs (about new ventures) are good,” said Lootah, “but what really matters is to build a personal relationship between the business communities.” Lootah said deeper collaboration between India and Dubai could help high-growth startups scale without relocating overseas for funding, adding that joint efforts should focus on building economic value, creating jobs, and fostering an ecosystem where future unicorns can thrive within the region.

Lootah said that over the past decade, Indian startups looking to scale have typically turned to Silicon Valley or other Western markets to access funding and growth opportunities. However, he suggested that Dubai could emerge as a compelling alternative for Indian startups. “I think Dubai can be one of their first options out of India to scale up because to scale up in a very sustainable way, you do not only need funding, you need funding and you need a consumer market that will cater to this growth,” said Lootah. “There are sectors that Dubai is well known for, which contribute largely to GDP — such as trading and services, retail, real estate, logistics, and financial services. What we are trying to concentrate on is the new growing sector in the digital economy. I can say we are very sector-agnostic on all of this,” said Lootah.