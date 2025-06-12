ECBs ease to $2.91 billion in April after March surge, shows RBI data

After surging past $11 billion in March 2025, the proposals by Indian firms to raise funds through external commercial borrowings (ECBs) dropped to $2.91 billion in April 2025, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

Companies, including non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), had filed ECB intents worth $ 11.04 billion in March 2025.

Out of the intents filed in April 2025, the amount for those using the automatic route was $1.90 billion, and via the approval route, it was $ 1.01 billion, according to RBI data.

Among the prominent firms that filed intent in April 2025 with the RBI was Shriram Finance, through automatic route, for $830 million, for on-lending or sub-lending operations. The funds to be raised from the international financial market has a maturity of three years.

Amongst the other finance companies, was SMFG India Credit Company Ltd with an intent to raise around $ 208 million from foreign collaborator\equity holders having three-year maturity. Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd, state-owned entity in the business of financial services, filed for raising about $ 180 million. InterglobeAviation Ltd, Air transport operator, filed ECB intent for $ 106 million to import capital goods. The funding from the leasing company has a maturity of 145 months, RBI data showed. Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd, manufacturer of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products, filed for ECB intent worth $ 151 million. The funding from commercial banks has a maturity of 60 months.