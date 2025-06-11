Datanomics: India's heatwave crisis at boiling point; economic risks mount

India is facing one of its worst heatwaves in recent history, with temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius across northern region including Delhi, Lucknow, and parts of Rajasthan. Red alerts, school closures, and health warnings have been issued as the country grapples with extreme conditions following 2024 — the hottest year ever recorded globally. The economic toll is rising too. India could see 34 million of the projected 80 million global job losses from heat stress by 2030. The RBI has warned that up to 4.5 per cent of GDP might be at risk this decade due to lost labour hours from extreme heat and humidity.