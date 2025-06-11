Home / Economy / News / Datanomics: India's heatwave crisis at boiling point; economic risks mount

Datanomics: India's heatwave crisis at boiling point; economic risks mount

The economic toll is rising too. India could see 34 million of the projected 80 million global job losses from heat stress by 2030

Heatwave in India, IMD, weather
premium
The RBI has warned that up to 4.5 per cent of GDP might be at risk this decade due to lost labour hours from extreme heat and humidity
Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 11:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India is facing one of its worst heatwaves in recent history, with temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius across northern region including Delhi, Lucknow, and parts of Rajasthan. Red alerts, school closures, and health warnings have been issued as the country grapples with extreme conditions following 2024 —  the hottest year ever recorded globally. The economic toll is rising too. India could see 34 million of the projected 80 million global job losses from heat stress by 2030. The RBI has warned that up to 4.5 per cent of GDP might be at risk this decade due to lost labour hours from extreme heat and humidity.  
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cabinet clears Rs 6,405-cr rail projects to ease freight congestion

Govt asks edible oil industry to pass tax cut benefits to retail users

Jaishankar criticises EU carbon tax, calls CBAM unacceptable for India

Naidu eyes AP as green energy hub with ₹14 trn investment pipeline

India will certainly cross $825 bn exports in FY26: Commerce minister

Topics :Heatwave in IndiaIMDweather

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 11:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story