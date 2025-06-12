Retail inflation falls to 2.82% in May, lowest since February 2019

Data released by the statistics ministry on Thursday showed that headline retail inflation remained below the central bank’s medium-term target for the fourth consecutive month.

Earlier in February 2019, the headline retail inflation figure stood at 2.57 per cent.

Within retail inflation, data showed that food inflation fell sharply to 0.99 per cent in May from 1.78 per cent in April, as the prices of cereals (4.77 per cent), fruits (12.74 per cent) and eggs (0.64 per cent) decelerated.

Further, the prices of vegetables (-13.7 per cent), pulses (-8.22 per cent), and meat and fish (-0.39 per cent) recorded contraction during the month.

Inflation in urban areas was recorded slightly higher (3.07 per cent) than in rural areas (2.59 per cent) during the month.

Among major states, 12 recorded an inflation rate higher than the national average.