Home / Economy / News / Retail inflation falls to 2.82% in May, lowest since February 2019

Retail inflation falls to 2.82% in May, lowest since February 2019

India's CPI-based retail inflation dropped to 2.82 per cent in May, the lowest since February 2019, led by food price easing and reinforcing the RBI's recent rate cuts

inflation, retail inflation, food insecurity
Inflation in urban areas was recorded slightly higher (3.07 per cent) than in rural areas (2.59 per cent) during the month. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Shiva Rajora Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 4:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Led by a decline in food prices, India's consumer price index (CPI)-based retail inflation in May eased to a more than six-year low of 2.82 per cent from 3.16 per cent in April, the lowest since February 2019, thus affirming repo rate cuts made by the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) rate-setting panel in recent months.
 
Data released by the statistics ministry on Thursday showed that headline retail inflation remained below the central bank’s medium-term target for the fourth consecutive month.
 
Earlier in February 2019, the headline retail inflation figure stood at 2.57 per cent. 
 
Within retail inflation, data showed that food inflation fell sharply to 0.99 per cent in May from 1.78 per cent in April, as the prices of cereals (4.77 per cent), fruits (12.74 per cent) and eggs (0.64 per cent) decelerated.
 
Further, the prices of vegetables (-13.7 per cent), pulses (-8.22 per cent), and meat and fish (-0.39 per cent) recorded contraction during the month.
 
Inflation in urban areas was recorded slightly higher (3.07 per cent) than in rural areas (2.59 per cent) during the month.
 
Among major states, 12 recorded an inflation rate higher than the national average.
 
Earlier this month, the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had unanimously lowered the policy repo rate by another 50 basis points to 5.5 per cent and also changed its policy stance to ‘neutral’, signalling the likelihood of further easing in the coming months.
   
Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
2019 1.97 2.57 2.86 2.99 3.05 3.18 3.15 3.28 3.99 4.62 5.54 7.35
2020 7.59 6.58 5.84 - - 6.23 6.73 6.69 7.27 7.61 6.93 4.59
2021 4.06 5.03 5.52 4.23 6.3 6.26 5.59 5.3 4.35 4.48 4.91 5.66
2022 6.01 6.07 6.95 7.79 7.04 7.01 6.71 7 7.41 6.77 5.88 5.72
2023 6.52 6.44 5.66 4.7 4.31 4.87 7.44 6.83 5.02 4.87 5.55 5.69
2024 5.1 5.09 4.85 4.83 4.8 5.08 3.6 3.65 5.49 6.21 5.48 5.22
2025 4.26 3.61 3.34 3.16 2.82*              
                         
 
*Provisional  
Source: MoSPI

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's retail inflation dips to over 6-year low of 2.82% in May: Govt data

India-EU FTA nears completion, says Goyal; focus now on non-tariff barriers

India has 'no basis' to seek WTO consultations on auto tariffs, says US

Jaishankar criticises EU carbon tax, calls CBAM unacceptable for India

Premium

Datanomics: India's heatwave crisis at boiling point; economic risks mount

Topics :InflationCPIfood prices

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story