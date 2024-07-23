Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / Economic Survey 2023-24: How India's overtime premium dwarfs peers'

Economic Survey 2023-24: How India's overtime premium dwarfs peers'

This could be a disadvantage for the Indian economy, mentions the survey

India has a higher overtime wage premium than most countries, highlighted the Economic Survey 2023-24 tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the parliament on Monday.
Representative Picture
Anoushka Sawhney New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 12:24 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India has a higher overtime wage premium than most countries, highlighted the Economic Survey 2023-24 tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the parliament on Monday.

The overtime premium rate in the country is 100 per cent. Overtime premium rate is the wage rate paid above the regular wage for working extra hours than normal. On the other hand, countries including China, Vietnam, and the United States have a 50 per cent overtime premium rate.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


However, this could be a disadvantage for the economy, the Survey mentioned. It is likely to obstruct the growth of the manufacturing sector “by driving production to nations with lower overtime costs”.


Other economies do not have a mandate which allows employees and employers to negotiate. India also has a working limit of 10.5 hours per day including overtime. This is lower than the limit in Bangladesh of 11 hours and Vietnam of 12 hours. China has no such limit.

An employer might choose to hire workers from a country with a lower overtime premium rate. This will limit the “monetisable time for Indian workers affecting their families and the country’s prosperity”, the Survey noted. It said that while the new Labour Codes address these issues, some states are yet to implement it. 

More From This Section

Exclude food prices from inflation-targeting framework, suggests Eco Survey

Threshold-based relief for MSMEs must have sunset clauses: Economic Survey

Employment generation is real bottom line for India Inc: Economic Survey

Rural India drives drop in poverty count over 6 years: Economic Survey

Economic Survey 2023-24: Consumer durables inflation eased in FY24


The labour laws need “to re-evaluate incentives for employers, with a focus on achieving better outcomes for economic growth and prosperity in the manufacturing sector”, it adds.

A 2019 study by the International Labour Organization (ILO) titled ‘Overtime work: A review of literature and initial empirical analysis’ by Dominique Anxo and Mattias Karlsoson concluded that while high overtime premium rates incentivize employees to work more hours, employer demand for overtime is likely to be low considering the higher pay and strict regulations.

 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Boost to PLI, MITRA schemes to unlock non-farm job growth: Economic Survey

Developed world's climate plans in a fog, India's a clear blue sky: Survey

Amid geopolitical tensions, growing exports to be stiffer challenge: Survey

Changing ties: Eco Survey bats for more FDI from China to tap export market

India can grow at over 7% in the medium term, says Economic Survey

Topics :Economic Surveyeconomic growthIndian Economy

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 12:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story