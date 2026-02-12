Economists expect prolonged pause following release of new CPI series

The RBI had also increased the growth projections for the two quarters by 20 basis points, citing factors including the trade deals with the United States (US) and the European Union (EU).
"We do not expect the new inflation series to materially influence policy in the near term. An extended rate pause looks likely, underpinned by a cyclical upturn in both growth and inflation and improving confidence following the conclusion of US-India trade negotiations,” said Madhavi Arora, chief economist, Emkay Global Financial Services.
The MPC’s decision in the February meeting was unanimous. Evolving macroeconomic conditions and the outlook based on new growth and inflation data series will shape the course of the monetary policy, it said.